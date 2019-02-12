Aladdin 2019: New Trailer With Will Smith As The Genie Is Scaring Everyone

The Aladdin remake starring Will Smith as the Genie hits cinemas in May 2019, but after the trailer dropped this week a lot of people have been left feeling slightly scared.

Disney released a new trailer for the live-action remake of Aladdin this week and the reactions to Will Smith’s character of the Genie are somewhat divided.

While most fans of the original film are thrilled to see the iconic character has remained blue, some have said they’ll “never sleep again” after seeing Smith in the role.

The trailer was released half-way through the Grammy Awards and sees Aladdin approaching the Cave of Wonders searching for the lamp.

WATCH: Netflix’s You Without Joe Goldberg’s Commentary Is Even More Creepy Than Before

Will Smith as the Genie in Aladdin has some Disney fans scared. Picture: Disney/YouTube

One shocked fan wrote on Twitter: “Will Smith’s version of the Genie scared the hell out of me I’m sorry guys.”

“I couldn’t sleep last night. I kept seeing Will Smith’s Genie in my nightmares,” wrote another.

“I’m a grown a** woman and I’m sacred of this Genie,” tweeted a third concerned fan.

However, some fans loved the Genie’s new look.

Disney fans are divided over the Genie's new look. Picture: Disney/YouTube

I'm scared to watch the Aladdin trailer coz of the blue guy thingy.

FYI I know that's supposed to be Genie but that not Genie — God's Little Misfit 👑 (@jokatabs) February 11, 2019

Is it me or is will smith as the genie in Aladdin the stuff of nightmares — Danica (@danidoesthings) February 12, 2019

If you’re just waking up don’t for the love of god DONT look up the genie in the aladdin remake because i saw it at 4am and I won’t sleep for days — Jacob Wilde (@Wilde_Rides) February 11, 2019

“I’m happy Will Smith is blue as the Genie,” wrote one Twitter user, as another said: “I'm still gonna watch, because I love Aladdin. I want to see where they take this film.”

Before the trailer was released the actor said he was nervous about taking on the character.

He told Entertainment Weekly he reflected back on his roles from Bad Boys and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to create his Genie.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Movie News.