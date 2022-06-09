Capital Summertime Ball NFT: First Edition Of NFT Digital Collectibles

On Air Now
9 June 2022
Here's what you need to know about Capital’s Summertime Ball 2022 Digital collectibles.
To celebrate the return of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard after three years away from the iconic Wembley Stadium, we’re launching our 1st Edition of NFT digital collectibles.
Introducing: Capital’s Summertime Ball 2022 Digital collectibles
This exclusive and limited collection offers a unique opportunity to own a part of radio history.
Together they represent a unique memorabilia of the event, featuring the official line up of the hottest hit music stars performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2022, including Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, George Ezra, Anne-Marie, Becky Hill and more.
A digital collectible, more commonly referred to as an NFT (Non-Fungible Token), is a digital asset that is stored on a blockchain (a record of transactions made with specific cryptocurrencies).
Each NFT is unique and can be differentiated by a one-off identification code which verifies its authenticity. Much like there are many copies of the Mona Lisa, there is only one official painting and the exclusiveness of each NFT is what makes them so desirable.
NFTs can represent anything including digital art, moments, virtual clothing and more, they can also be redeemed as tickets or provide proof of attendance when given at an event.
Each digital collectible must be minted (similar to a coin) on a blockchain to then be bought and sold between owners, and each transaction will be stored with the NFT so the current owner will be able to trace it back to its origin and confirm its authenticity.
Whether you’re new to NFT Digital collectibles or you’re already dipping a toe into this new space, we are really excited to be sharing our first ever Capital’s Summertime Ball 2022 Digital collectibles with you!
Have a question on the Capital’s Summertime Ball 2022 Digital collectibles? Read our FAQs here:
Capital Summertime Ball 2023 Tickets, where included, will be airdropped to the NFT holder 7 days before the event. Full T&Cs here.