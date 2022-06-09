Capital Summertime Ball NFT: First Edition Of NFT Digital Collectibles

Capital Summertime Ball NFT. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Here's what you need to know about Capital’s Summertime Ball 2022 Digital collectibles.

To celebrate the return of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard after three years away from the iconic Wembley Stadium, we’re launching our 1st Edition of NFT digital collectibles.

Introducing: Capital’s Summertime Ball 2022 Digital collectibles

This exclusive and limited collection offers a unique opportunity to own a part of radio history.

Together they represent a unique memorabilia of the event, featuring the official line up of the hottest hit music stars performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2022, including Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, George Ezra, Anne-Marie, Becky Hill and more.

What Is An NFT? Digital Art & How It Works Explained

5 Celebs In The NFT Universe & Their Unique Digital Art - From Liam Payne To Doja Cat

The collection will feature three tiers:

Classic Gold Tier which includes a unique digital collectible

which includes a unique digital collectible Exclusive Platinum Tier which includes a unique digital collectible, plus 2 tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball in 2023 with Golden Circle, Standing Tickets (18+)

which includes a unique digital collectible, plus 2 tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball in 2023 with Golden Circle, Standing Tickets (18+) Super Exclusive Diamond Tier which includes a unique digital collectible, plus 4 tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball in 2023 with Level 1, Seated Tickets

NFTs are digital objects. Picture: Global

What are NFT Digital collectibles?

A digital collectible, more commonly referred to as an NFT (Non-Fungible Token), is a digital asset that is stored on a blockchain (a record of transactions made with specific cryptocurrencies).

Each NFT is unique and can be differentiated by a one-off identification code which verifies its authenticity. Much like there are many copies of the Mona Lisa, there is only one official painting and the exclusiveness of each NFT is what makes them so desirable.

NFTs can represent anything including digital art, moments, virtual clothing and more, they can also be redeemed as tickets or provide proof of attendance when given at an event.

Each digital collectible must be minted (similar to a coin) on a blockchain to then be bought and sold between owners, and each transaction will be stored with the NFT so the current owner will be able to trace it back to its origin and confirm its authenticity.

Whether you’re new to NFT Digital collectibles or you’re already dipping a toe into this new space, we are really excited to be sharing our first ever Capital’s Summertime Ball 2022 Digital collectibles with you!

BUY NOW here.

Have a question on the Capital’s Summertime Ball 2022 Digital collectibles? Read our FAQs here:

Capital Summertime Ball 2023 Tickets, where included, will be airdropped to the NFT holder 7 days before the event. Full T&Cs here.