NFTs are clearly the way forward and some of the biggest stars around have got their very own line of the digital tokens.

You may have already heard about the world of NFTs - or at the very least heard of some of your favourite artists using them.

We have well and truly tapped into the NFT era in 2022, with some huge names jumping on the bandwagon and releasing their very own line of the digital token.

For those who aren’t aware - NFTs are also called non-fungible tokens and are digital cards that can be exchanged for an amount deemed by the seller as they’re not easily replaceable.

A lot of big stars are now getting involved in the digital world of it all, and here’s a look at some famous faces who are very involved in the world of NFTs…

Liam Payne

THE ULTIMATE NFT EXPERIENCE TOKEN BROUGHT TO YOU BY FANCHAIN dropping 15th June at 6:30pm BST / 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT on @niftygateway pic.twitter.com/XY8cepraPT — Liam (@LiamPayne) June 14, 2021

Liam Payne is one of the most well-known artists to have launched his very own NFT line.

The former One Direction star created ‘Lonely Bug’ last year and revealed in a video that he got the inspiration from lockdown.

He said at the time: “It’s all kind of based on lockdown - a little bit of fame twisted in there as well, and just kind of how I was feeling at the start of this.

“I think a lot of us would’ve been feeling quite the same,” he added, before sharing that he made a character that “gets locked in his cage who can [usually] fly but can no longer fly and now he’s stuck”.

The ‘Lonely Bug’ NFT included original 3D art and a VIP ‘fan experience’.

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi launched his own line of NFTs last year. Picture: @lewiscapaldi/Instagram

Lewis Capaldi was one of the first artists to tap into the NFT-verse last year.

The ‘Somebody You Loved’ singer first released his digital tokens last April, which came with some very exclusive perks including the opportunity to go to his secret album preview show.

Another perk saw the singer offer the owner time in the studio with him while he writes a song for his upcoming album.

The prices ranged from £29 to an eye-watering £3,500.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is another star who has involved herself in the world of NFTs - and for an impressive investment.

The former Simple Life star dropped her first NFT with Super Plastic as the Bitcoin Barbie.

Her Iconic Crypto Queen NFT sold in April 2021 for a staggering $1.1 million and it has a collection of 141 pieces!

Doja Cat

Queen of everything, Doja Cat of course had to tap into the NFT world with her very own line.

Naming them Plant Doja - similar to the name of her third album, Planet Her - her NFTs offered exclusive VIP perks to those who purchased them.

Doja allowed owners a chance to win tickets to a concert with a gold-tier NFT, while platinum-tier NFTs came with a chance to win golden tickets including merch, premium seats and other perks.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan started her own furry NFTs. Picture: @lindsaylohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan is one of the stars who has embraced the world of NFTs - and a unique one at that.

The former Disney star revealed she was releasing furry NFTs of her canine ‘fursona’.

Lindsay partnered with Canine Cartel; digital tokens which embraced peoples ‘fursonas’.

She has also previously released a track through NFTs, so it’s clear the actress is enjoying the experience of digital art.

