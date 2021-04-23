Lewis Capaldi Launching NFTs With Unique Perks Including Unlimited Tour Entry

23 April 2021, 16:23 | Updated: 23 April 2021, 16:27

Lewis Capaldi's NFT cards will hold unique perks for fans.
Lewis Capaldi's NFT cards will hold unique perks for fans. Picture: PA/@lewiscapaldi/Instagram

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he’s launching some unique merchandise in the form of NFTs costing up to £3,500.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lewis Capaldi is set to launch his very own line of NFTs as part of his unique merchandise collection.

For those who don’t know, NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital cards that can be exchanged for an amount deemed by the seller as it's not easily replaceable - it’s very crypto-esque, basically.

Lewis Capaldi Reschedules All 2021 Shows To Work On Second Album

The ‘Somebody You Loved’ star has revealed that his NFTs will come with some very unique perks which have never been made available to his fans.

The limited digital cards will include a number of perks including the opportunity to go to his secret album preview show happening in the UK next year.

Lewis Capaldi's new digital card collection will allow owners to redeem unique perks.
Lewis Capaldi's new digital card collection will allow owners to redeem unique perks. Picture: @lewiscapaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi is launching NFT cards.
Lewis Capaldi is launching NFT cards. Picture: @lewiscapaldi/Instagram

Another will allow the owner of the card to join him in the studio while he writes a song for his upcoming album.

One of the other unique perks will allow the owner to join Lewis over Zoom with a drink one evening - (we’d buy it just for this, tbh).

The way it works is there are five different card tiers available - Bronze, Silver, Gold, Obsidian and Red, ranging from £29 to an eye-watering £3,500.

Lewis Capaldi's Obsidian NFT collection will be available for £3,500.
Lewis Capaldi's Obsidian NFT collection will be available for £3,500. Picture: Lewis Capaldi/capaldi.digital

Within each card tier, there are six personas of the Scottish star’s that he’s offering, including ‘Lewis Calamari’ and ‘America’s Sweetheart’.

The unique Red card is set to be auctioned off with the winner receiving a lifetime access to guest list and entry to every headline show of Lewis’, ever!

The collection, titled the ‘Big Fat Sexy Collectible Cards’ will be available to buy from April 30 and will go on sale at 6pm.

