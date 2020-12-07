WATCH: Ariana Grande Gifts Katy Perry Adorable Designer Snowsuit For Baby Daughter Daisy

Ariana Grande has gifted Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter a Givenchy baby snow suit in true celebrity style.

Ariana Grande has gifted her close pals and new parents, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom a Givenchy snowsuit for their daughter, Daisy, in what is a very showbiz Christmas gift.

Katy, 36, revealed the glamorous, designer gift to her 108 million followers, filming a card from the 'just like magic' singer that reads:

"Katy and Orlando, congrats and I adore you both."

"Love Ariana."

Katy Perry receives $655 Givenchy snowsuit for daughter. Picture: Instagram @katyperry

The 'POV' singer was named the face of Givenchy back in 2019 and released a full campaign with the fashion house who also designed her stage outfits for her 2019 Sweetener World Tour.

She also rocked one of their gowns at the 2019 GRAMMYs, back when everyone could still get dressed up and go out in public.

Katy Perry gifted designer snowsuit by BFF Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram @katyperry/ @arianagrande

Ari isn't the first celeb to shower Katy's little girl with gifts, with former enemy Taylor Swift showing the pair's friendship is 100% back on track when sending Daisy Dove a hand embroidered silk blanket we're sure she'll cherish forever!

Beyoncé also sent the couple beautiful bunch of flowers to congratulate the pair on starting a family and new mum, Nicki Minaj has also been super supportive of the 'Smile' singer joining the parenting world.

Taylor Swift sends hand embroidered blanket to Katy Perry. Picture: Twitter

We're wondering how we can get in on this celebrity gift action, because the gifts exchanged are always so thoughtful and let's be honest, expensive.

We're hoping Katy and Orlando enjoy their first Christmas with their little one!

