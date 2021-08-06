Capital Weekender Live Hosted By MistaJam – Everything You Need To Know

Capital Weekender hosted by MistaJam. Picture: Global

Capital Weekender Live is back with a rooftop party and MistaJam will be joined by some of the UK's biggest DJs.

The Capital Weekender Live with OREO is the rooftop party hosted by MistaJam, taking place at Century Club, London on Friday 27 August.

Hosted by MistaJam and featuring some of the UK’s biggest DJs; Jodie Harsh, Billen Ted and 220 Kid, August’s bank holiday weekend will kick off with one massive Friday night show, playing the biggest dance anthems at the first ever Capital Weekender with a live audience.

Listeners will be able to win tickets to the exclusive live show by listening to Capital and Capital Dance.

The show will also be streamed live on Global Player.

MistaJam said: “After two hugely successful MistaJam & Friends events during lockdown, I’m really excited we’re now supersizing the event thanks to OREO and will be live from the famous Century Club in London with actual real-life people. We’ll be bringing that NRG through the speakers to people listening at home and watching via Global Player. I only hope I remember what to do as it’s been so long since I’ve been able to DJ both in front of a live audience and on the radio at the same time!”