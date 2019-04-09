The Underbelly Festival Southbank Is Back For 2019- Find Tickets & Information Here

9 April 2019, 17:12

The Underbelly Festival Southbank is back for 2019
The Underbelly Festival Southbank is back for 2019. Picture: Underbelly Festival Southbank

It's the 11th year of Southbank's Underbelly Festival where you can sample some of the finest comedy, theatre, street food and drink the city has to offer!

As summer approaches, it's that time of year when Central London’s home of affordable live entertainment pops back up, it's the Underbelly Festival Southbank and it's open now.

Yup, from Friday 5th April all the way through to Sunday 29th September 2019, the Underbelly is back as a staple hangout for you throughout Spring and Summer.

The festival has Cabaret, Comedy, Circus and much more
The festival has Cabaret, Comedy, Circus and much more. Picture: The Underbelly Festival Southbank

Now in its 11th year on the Southbank in the heart of the world’s cultural capital, it's become a pillar of London’s live entertainment scene with its incredibly memorable set up.

The original, biggest and best pop-up festival provides world class performances at affordable prices across two distinctive and atmospheric venues.

Underbelly Festival Southbank offers an enormous variety of entertainment, from Cabaret, Comedy, Circus, Music, Family Shows and Podcasts- their shows are short, sharp (and very sweet) with most performances running for 60 minutes.

The Underbelly Festival Southbank is back for its 11th year
The Underbelly Festival Southbank is back for its 11th year. Picture: The Underbelly Festival

It also doubles as the perfect outdoor summer hang out a sumptuous array of street food and drinks, and some of London’s finest outdoor bars that we can't wait to get back down to.

You can check out the enormous range of artists and shows to scoop tickets to by visiting their website here.

