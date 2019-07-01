Underbelly Festival Southbank Is The Perfect Late Night Summer Hang Out & Open Until September!

The Underbelly Festival Southbank is back and open now for all of your summer evening needs – alfresco drinks, international street food and some of the naughtiest circus, comedy and cabaret the city has to offer!

It's officially summer, which means the ultimate hang out for your long evenings has returned – The Underbelly Festival Southbank. One of Central London's biggest and most lively outdoor multi-arts hangouts, the festival is in its 11th year and open right now until the 29th September!

One of London’s largest outdoor bars, and right on the river Thames, it's the perfect location to hook up with your mates during these long summer nights. You can choose from an enormous variety of entertainment, grab some dinner or simply have some post-work drinks and catch up.

Discover a sumptuous array of street food and drinks and world class performances at affordable prices across two distinctive and atmospheric venues; The Belly Theatre and the beautiful 1920’s Speigeltent!

The festival's headliners have been announced and include the legendary circus show international circus stars Transit, Drag sensations YUMMY and the naughty circus for grown ups, Rouge, all of which you can find more about on their website.

If you fancy staying out later, and looking for a BNO with a twist, there's Underbelly Festival Lates, late night party-performances, which include Massaoke, Cocoa Butter Club, Club Briefs & Silent Disco Show.

The Underbelly Festival Southbank is situated on London's Southbank at London SE1 8XX, you can get your tickets right here & find out more information about the summer long event.

We can't wait to see you down there!

