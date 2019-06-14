WATCH: 24 Hours Inside... Capital's Summertime Ball 2019

14 June 2019, 14:50

This year, we opened our doors to a camera crew to film what actually goes on behind the scenes at Capital's Summertime Ball...

Watch the premiere at 4PM, June 14th 2019.

With the world's hottest artists and 80,000 fans descending on Wembley Stadium for this year's Capital's Summertime Ball, there's a lot of pressure on Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp to deliver the goods when it comes to presenting.

As well as the many interviews backstage at the Ball, Roman is expected to introduce artists on stage and shoot VTs in what is one of his busiest days of the year.

Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Red Carpet: Check Out Mark Ronson, Rita Ora And The Jonas Brothers' Outfits

Roman inside Wembley Stadium after Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Roman inside Wembley Stadium after Capital's Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: Capital

To get a real insight into the workings of the Ball, we hired a crew to follow Roman for 24 hours as he interviewed the likes of 5SOS, the Jonas Brothers and Halsey.

