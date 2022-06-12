On Air Now
#CapitalSTB After-Party with Kamilla Rose 10pm - 1am
12 June 2022, 18:19 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 22:58
Anyone else still not recovered from Eddie Benjamin's set at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard?
Another newcomer on the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard stage is Eddie Benjamin - and he killed his debut!
The Aussie hitmaker was the perfect mix of cool and energetic as he took to Wembley Stadium to deliver a bag of performances; each as captivating as the last.
It's safe to say we'll be watching his performance videos on repeat for the foreseeable!
WATCH: Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022 On Global Player
Check out Eddie Benjamin's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!
> How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022