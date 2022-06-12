Eddie Benjamin's Capital Summertime Ball Performance Left Us Wanting More

12 June 2022, 18:19 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 22:58

Eddie Benjamin made his debut at Capital's Summertime Ball
Eddie Benjamin made his debut at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Hayley Habbouchi

Anyone else still not recovered from Eddie Benjamin's set at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Another newcomer on the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard stage is Eddie Benjamin - and he killed his debut!

The Aussie hitmaker was the perfect mix of cool and energetic as he took to Wembley Stadium to deliver a bag of performances; each as captivating as the last.

It's safe to say we'll be watching his performance videos on repeat for the foreseeable!

Eddie Benjamin proved he's a true fashion icon on the #CapitalSTB red carpet

Eddie Benjamin on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball
Eddie Benjamin on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Eddie Benjamin took to the stage for his debut at Wembley Stadium with 'Weatherman'

Eddie Benjamin's Capital Summertime Ball set list:

  • 'Weatherman'
  • 'Hey Ya'

