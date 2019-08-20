South West Four 2019: Capital Are Bringing You All The Action This Saturday

South West 4 2019. Picture: South West 4

South West Four is one of the UK's biggest dance music festivals and we're going to be coming to you live from Clapham Common this Saturday 24th August.

The August Bank Holiday weekend just got even better 'cause Capital are going to be live from South West Four 2019!

We're heading down to Clapham Common, London for one of the biggest parties in the dance music calendar.

Jimmy Hill is going to be live from 4-7pm this Saturday 24th August backstage at the festival, chatting to the big names.

This year's line-up includes Martin Garrix, Oliver Heldens and Tinie Tempah on the Capital Outdoor Main Stage.

Craig David is bringing TS5 to the Common, alongside Sigman, Mabel and Jax Jones & Martin Solveig as Europa.

Over on the Capital Weekender stage there'll be Sigala, James Hype and Martin Jensen. Plus, you can catch sets from the Capital Weekender's very-own Sarah Story and Rio Frederika.

Expect Jimmy to be running around backstage and possibly even on-stage to bring you all the action from the festival.

