Olly Murs' 2019 UK Arena Tour – Dates, Tickets & Latest News
9 October 2018, 06:00 | Updated: 9 October 2018, 06:01
Olly Murs is taking his live show on the road for 2019 and we've got all the dates, latest ticket information and news from the 'Moves' star.
After releasing his incredible new single 'Moves' alongside Snoop Dogg, Olly Murs has now announced an amazing set of UK tour dates at various HUGE arenas around the country.
Tickets for Olly Murs' sixteen massive tour dates go on sale on Friday 12th October 2018 at 9.30am, so you'll need to move fast if you wanna catch Olly performing all his classic hits, as well as new material in 2019!
Olly Murs recently revealed the released date for his brand new album 'You Know I Know', which is set to feature the likes of Snoop Dogg and Shaggy, with a second disc featuring all of Olly's greatest hits too!
During his UK tour, Olly is set to hit up venues including London's O2, Liverpool's Echo Arena and also the Manchester Arena and will perform all his biggest and best hits.
Check out all the dates for Olly's highly anticipated 2019 UK tour below and make sure you grab your ticket because this is not one you want to miss out on.
Olly Murs 2019 UK Arena Tour Dates
May 2019
Weds 1st ABERDEEN, BHGE Arena
Fri 3rd GLASGOW, SSE Hydro Arena
Mon 6th NOTTINGHAM, Capital Arena
Thurs 9th BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre
Fri 10th BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena
Mon 13th DUBLIN, 3Arena
Tues 14th BELFAST, SSE Arena
Thurs 16th LONDON, The O2
Fri 17th LONDON, The O2
Mon 20th NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena
Thurs 23rd LEEDS, First Direct Arena
Fri 24th SHEFFIELD, Sheffield Arena
Tues 28th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena
Thurs 30th LIVERPOOL, Echo Arena
Fri 31st MANCHESTER, Manchester Arena
June 2019
Fri 7th GLOUCESTER, The Kingsholm Stadium