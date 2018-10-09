Olly Murs' 2019 UK Arena Tour – Dates, Tickets & Latest News

Olly Murs recently released his latest single 'Moves' with Snoop Dogg. Picture: PA

Olly Murs is taking his live show on the road for 2019 and we've got all the dates, latest ticket information and news from the 'Moves' star.

After releasing his incredible new single 'Moves' alongside Snoop Dogg, Olly Murs has now announced an amazing set of UK tour dates at various HUGE arenas around the country.

Tickets for Olly Murs' sixteen massive tour dates go on sale on Friday 12th October 2018 at 9.30am, so you'll need to move fast if you wanna catch Olly performing all his classic hits, as well as new material in 2019!

Olly Murs will tour the UK in May and June 2019. Picture: Instagram

Olly Murs recently revealed the released date for his brand new album 'You Know I Know', which is set to feature the likes of Snoop Dogg and Shaggy, with a second disc featuring all of Olly's greatest hits too!

During his UK tour, Olly is set to hit up venues including London's O2, Liverpool's Echo Arena and also the Manchester Arena and will perform all his biggest and best hits.

Check out all the dates for Olly's highly anticipated 2019 UK tour below and make sure you grab your ticket because this is not one you want to miss out on.

Olly Murs will release his new album 'You Know I Know' on 9th November 2018. Picture: Instagram

Olly Murs 2019 UK Arena Tour Dates

May 2019

Weds 1st ABERDEEN, BHGE Arena

Fri 3rd GLASGOW, SSE Hydro Arena

Mon 6th NOTTINGHAM, Capital Arena

Thurs 9th BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre

Fri 10th BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena

Mon 13th DUBLIN, 3Arena

Tues 14th BELFAST, SSE Arena

Thurs 16th LONDON, The O2

Fri 17th LONDON, The O2

Mon 20th NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Thurs 23rd LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Fri 24th SHEFFIELD, Sheffield Arena

Tues 28th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Thurs 30th LIVERPOOL, Echo Arena

Fri 31st MANCHESTER, Manchester Arena

June 2019

Fri 7th GLOUCESTER, The Kingsholm Stadium

