Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball Tour: All The Info On Dates, Venue & Tickets

7 March 2022, 15:10 | Updated: 7 March 2022, 15:51
Lady Gaga has announced her new dates for The Chromatica Ball tour, after having to postpone the shows twice.
Lady Gaga's The Chromatica Ball tour is finally happening in 2022, after a two-year wait for the concerts!
Returning with her sixth headliner tour, Lady Gaga will finally bring the likes of 'Rain On Me', 'Stupid Love' and '911' to stadiums around the world.
Taking The Chromatica Ball across the globe in 14 cities, Lady Gaga will be performing two dates in London this summer as part of her limited run of the exclusive tour.
The stadium tour kicks off on 17 July and will run across two months this summer, wrapping in LA in September.
Here's all the information you need on The Chromatica Ball when pop icon Lady Gaga brings it to London, from dates and venues to tickets...
Tickets for Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball Tour go on sale at 10am on Friday 11 March.
You can get your hands on tickets at TicketMaster.com.
