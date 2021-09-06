Jax Jones Live Tour 2022: Dates, Tickets & Venue Information

6 September 2021, 15:41

Jax Jones' tour is coming in 2022
Jax Jones' tour is coming in 2022
Here’s everything you need to know about Jax Jones’ upcoming 2022 tour, with all the info on dates, venues and how to buy tickets.

Jax Jones is heading on tour in a matter of months!

The superstar DJ and producer has gained a huge following over the past few years and is now taking his talents on the road.

Already giving us a number of bops this year, we already know fans can’t wait to see him in his element live on stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jax Jones’ upcoming tour including information on dates and venues and how to get your hands on some tickets!

Jax Jones is going on tour in 2022
Jax Jones is going on tour in 2022

Venues and dates

March 18 - Rocky City Nottingham

March 19 - Manchester Academy

March 22 - Printworks London

March 24 - O2 Academy Sheffield

March 25 - O2 Academy Liverpool

March 26 - O2 Institute Birmingham

Jax Jones is coming to a city near you
Jax Jones is coming to a city near you

How to buy tickets

Tickets will be available to purchase from Ticketmaster and GigsAndTours on Friday, September 10.

