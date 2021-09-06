Jax Jones Live Tour 2022: Dates, Tickets & Venue Information

On Air Now
6 September 2021, 15:41
Here’s everything you need to know about Jax Jones’ upcoming 2022 tour, with all the info on dates, venues and how to buy tickets.
Jax Jones is heading on tour in a matter of months!
The superstar DJ and producer has gained a huge following over the past few years and is now taking his talents on the road.
Already giving us a number of bops this year, we already know fans can’t wait to see him in his element live on stage.
March 18 - Rocky City Nottingham
March 19 - Manchester Academy
March 22 - Printworks London
March 24 - O2 Academy Sheffield
March 25 - O2 Academy Liverpool
March 26 - O2 Institute Birmingham
Tickets will be available to purchase from Ticketmaster and GigsAndTours on Friday, September 10.
