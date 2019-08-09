Capital In Ibiza: Here's How You Can Join In On All The Action On The White Isle

Capital is broadcasting live from Ibiza. Picture: Capital

On Friday, 16 and Saturday, 17 August, we're having a huge party in Ibiza with some of the biggest stars and DJs. You do not wanna miss a second of it...

We're heading to Ibiza for one MASSIVE party, and we're taking all of you guys with us, because we can't do all of that raving alone.

On Friday, 16 and Saturday, 17 August, Capital's taking over the White Isle, to bring you some euphoric summer anthems and chats with Ibiza's biggest stars, live from Café Mambo.

> WATCH: Jonas Blue Calls Out Marvin Humes For Being “Boring”…

We're not the only ones going though. You can still win your chance to head down to #CapitalInIbiza. We’ll be giving away trips to Ibiza every day next week… You and a mate could be jetting off, and we’ll even cover your flights and hotel too.

Make sure you're listening to Rob Howard from Saturday, 10 August from 9AM for your first chance to win, and join Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp every day for more chances to win.

How do I listen to #CapitalInIbiza?

From 6AM on Friday, 16 August we'll be coming to you live from the White Isle, flying out the likes of Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Rob Howard, Aimee Vivian and Jimmy Hill to Ibiza to bring you every single second of #CapitalInIbiza.

You can expect club classics as well as some famous faces and Ibiza shenanigans too. (And the best part? You don't even have to worry about getting sunburn.)

You can always download our app if you're on the move, and don't want to miss a single second, too. Just make sure your phone's charged, and you've got your bass face at the ready...

Friday

6AM - 10PM - Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp are going to be joined by Jonas Blue, and the guys have something mad planned for him.

Saturday

9AM - 12PM - Rob Howard is going to be humiliating some Ibiza-goers in front of... THEIR PARENTS!

12PM - 4PM - Aimee Vivian will be hanging out with some of the biggest stars on the island.

4PM - 7PM - Jimmy Hill is hosting a B2B session between Marvin Humes and Jax Jones.

How can I watch #CapitalInIbiza?

We couldn't go all the way to Ibiza and not let you watch what's going on in the party capital of the world, could we? You can catch up on what everyone's up to by watching the biggest moments:

Right here, on capitalfm.com

Over on Twitter

On the Capital app

Or on the new Global app