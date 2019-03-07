WATCH: All The Global Awards Performances, From Little Mix And Anne-Marie To Blossoms And Mark Ronson

The Global Awards were full of energetic performances. Picture: Global

Anne-Marie kicked off the Global Awards with her fiery performance of ‘Friends’ and ‘2002’, while Mabel belted her huge hits including ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ before Lang Lang soothed us all with his astounding pianist skills.

The Global Awards returned on Thursday 7th March, with a star-studded line up of celebrity guests and an array of incredible performances from all of your favourite artists.

Anne-Marie opened the show with an energetic performance of both ‘Friends’ and ‘2002’, while Mark Ronson rounded off the night with a DJ set that had everyone dancing.

Take a look at all of the performances from the night:

Anne-Marie

Always one to throw all her efforts into her performances, Anne-Marie was the perfect artist to kick off the night.

Mabel

Singing ‘Fine Line’ and ‘Don’t Call Me Up’, Mabel had everyone excited about her performances and she certainly did not disappoint.

Lang Lang

Classical pianist Lang Lang had the audience in awe as he performed halfway through the show. Watch the mesmerising performance below.

Blossoms

Blossoms of course had everyone on their feet with their performances of ‘Charlemegne’ and ‘I Can’t Stand It’.

Little Mix

The performance of the night most other artists said they were looking forward to was Little Mix, and the girls proved just why they’re so admired with a sensational performance of their hits 'Woman Like Me' and 'Think About Us'.

Mark Ronson

Usually one to collaborate with equally respected artists, it was Mark’s time in the spotlight when it came to closing the show – going out with a bang with a DJ set that had everyone wanting to continue the party.

> Download Our App For All The News On The Global Awards 2019