28 November 2024

All the details on Charli xcx's ‘party girl’ at Lido festival
All the details on Charli xcx's ‘party girl’ at Lido festival. Picture: AEG presents

Here are all the details on Charli xcx's curated festival 'party girl', including tickets, presale and who's on the line up.

Who's ready for Brat 2.0?! Brat summer is officially returning in 2025 as Charli xcx is coming to London with her very own curated festival 'party girl'.

The massive line up, personally chosen by the Brat superstar, will perform in Victoria Park on Saturday 14th June at the second weekend of LIDO festival.

Guest artists on the day will include 'Brat' collaborators 070 Shake, A. G. Cook, Bladee, Kelly Lee Owens, The Dare and The Japanese House, with many more still to come. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 29 November.

Bringing 'party girl' to LIDO festival in Victoria Park, Charli joins fellow headliner Jamie xxx who will top the bill on Saturday 7th June with his own curated line up of artists and DJs.

Charli xcx presents ‘party girl’
Charli xcx presents ‘party girl’. Picture: AEG presents

When is Charli xcx's 'party girl' festival?

Charli's curated festival 'party girl' will take part during the second weekend of LIDO festival 2025 on Saturday 14th June.

Where is Charli xcx's 'party girl' festival?

'Party girl' is being held on the second Saturday of LIDO festival which takes place on the historic Lido Field in Tower Hamlets, East London.

Who's on Charli xcx's 'party girl' line up?

Here are the artists Charli has revealed for 'party girl' so far with more set to be confirmed:

  • 070 Shake
  • A. G. Cook
  • Bladee
  • Kelly Lee Owens
  • The Dare
  • The Japanese House

How to get tickets to Charli xcx's 'party girl' festival:

General on sale tickets go on sale on Friday 29th November at 10am (GMT), get tickets here.

Presale for 'party girl' began on Wednesday 27th November at 10am (GMT) and will continue until Friday 29th November at 9am (GMT).

Visit: www.lidofestival.co.uk

