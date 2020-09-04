Take on the 2020 Virtual London Marathon – The 40th Race

Take on the 2020 Virtual London Marathon – The 40th Race. Picture: Global

Feeling ready for a challenge? This October, the Virgin Money London Marathon will go ahead like never before and YOU can be a part of it for Capital's charity, Make Some Noise.

For the first year ever, the London Marathon is going ahead as a virtual event, which means you can do it your way - wherever you are! The 40th edition of the world famous race is happening on Sunday 4th October and you have 24 hours to complete 26.2 miles.

Your way - wherever you are!

You can walk, jog or run the route in whichever way you like. Take your time and take some breaks or if you fancy going for a new personal best to submit as an official London Marathon time, you can do it all in one go.

If you’ve ever fancied ticking the London Marathon off your bucket list, the time is now!

This is an official first in London Marathon's history and our charity, Make Some Noise, has places for this iconic event. Registration is just £20 to cover the cost of your finishers medal and we ask that you sign up to a minimum sponsorship target of £100, all to raise money for Capital's charity, Make Some Noise.

By taking on the challenge, you’ll receive:

- Your own official London Marathon - The 40th Race finisher medal and t-shirt

- A Make Some Noise running vest to wear with pride on the day

-A huge range of support materials and training guidance from Virgin Money London Marathon experts

- Dedicated event and fundraising support from the Make Some Noise team.

Your support means a lot! Current estimates are that the charity sector is facing a funding shortfall of £10 billion at a time when services are needed more than ever.

Make Some Noise supports small and local charities that provide crucial services for vulnerable people in your community. This includes providing food to those who can’t afford it, shelter to survivors fleeing domestic abuse and mental health support to those who need to talk.

By taking on the 2020 virtual London Marathon for us, you can support the charities that are there not just in times of crisis, but every day, supporting those most in need.

