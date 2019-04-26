Selena Gomez Hinted At Taylor Swift's New Song 'ME!' Nearly Two Years Ago

Selena Gomez hinted at Taylor Swift's 'Me!' in 2017. Picture: Instagram

Selena Gomez posted a teaser to Taylor Swift's new single 'ME!' in 2017 and it went under the noses of every single Taylor fan in the world.

Taylor Swift's brand new single 'ME!' has already racked up millions of listens within the first day of its release but it looks like we all missed a major clue it was going to be released almost two years ago!

It turns out that her bestie Selena Gomez actually captioned an Instagram post with the title of the song on December 17th... 2017!

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends for years. Picture: Instagram/Selena Gomez

The post itself was a short clip of the pair chilling out together however it was the caption that fans are now losing all chill over.

Selena wrote, "I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you Taylor Swift".

You guys spotted it right... 'ME!'.

However fans have pointed out that Taylor may have alluded to the fact that 'ME!' was going to be released after 'reputation'... those Tay Tay fans are clever aren't they!

📲 TU | Taylor reblogged this post alluding to the idea that “ME!” could be a possible song or album title...



reputation precedes ME! 🎶



“👀 #endgame” pic.twitter.com/NjVc7f1xbQ — Taylor Swift News / 4.26 (@TSwiftNZ) April 25, 2019

