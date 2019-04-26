Selena Gomez Hinted At Taylor Swift's New Song 'ME!' Nearly Two Years Ago

26 April 2019, 13:08

Selena Gomez hinted at Taylor Swift's 'Me!' in 2017
Selena Gomez hinted at Taylor Swift's 'Me!' in 2017. Picture: Instagram

Selena Gomez posted a teaser to Taylor Swift's new single 'ME!' in 2017 and it went under the noses of every single Taylor fan in the world.

Taylor Swift's brand new single 'ME!' has already racked up millions of listens within the first day of its release but it looks like we all missed a major clue it was going to be released almost two years ago!

It turns out that her bestie Selena Gomez actually captioned an Instagram post with the title of the song on December 17th... 2017!

POP BFFs! 28 Reasons We LOVE The Friendship Between Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends for years
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends for years. Picture: Instagram/Selena Gomez

The post itself was a short clip of the pair chilling out together however it was the caption that fans are now losing all chill over.

Selena wrote, "I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you Taylor Swift".

You guys spotted it right... 'ME!'.

However fans have pointed out that Taylor may have alluded to the fact that 'ME!' was going to be released after 'reputation'... those Tay Tay fans are clever aren't they!

Download our free app for even more Taylor Swift news!

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Taylor Swift dropped the music video for 'ME!'

Taylor Swift Destroys Her Old Snake Era In 'ME!' Music Video

Hot On Capital

Stormzy appeared on the first episode of Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Stormzy And Jack Whitehall Launch The Brand New Podcast For Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Shows & Presenters

What is the sound at the end of the Avengers: Endgame credits?

Avengers: Endgame: What's The Sound In The Post-Credits Scene?

TV & Film

Chloe Sims shared an Instagram Story of her daughter's father

TOWIE's Chloe Sims Finally Shares Photo Of Daughter, Madison's Father's Face

TV & Film

Hailey Bieber has responds to trolls talking about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Slams Trolls After Comparison To Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 'confirm' relationship

Stacey Dooley 'Confirms' Relationship With Strictly's Kevin Clifton On Instagram

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes has apparently planned surprises for his appearance on Saturday Night Live

Shawn Mendes' Manager Promises "Serious Surprises" For His Upcoming SNL Appearance

Shawn Mendes