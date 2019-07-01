Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun: How Celebrities Have Reacted To The Big Machine Drama

Celebrities react to Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's controversy. Picture: Getty

There has been a lot said about the controversy surrounding Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun and the latter's acquisition of Big Machine Records.

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun have become embroiled in a huge drama surrounding the record label mogul's purchase of Big Machine Records including Taylor's entire back catalogue of music.

However, it's not only Taylor and Scooter who are making the headlines; there are a boat-load of celebrities all having their say around the deal.

Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta agree deal for Big Machine Records. Picture: Getty

Naturally, Taylor was first to react to the news of Scooter's purchase of the record label with a heartfelt Tumblr post. She outlined how she learned of the deal "as it was announced to the world". Tay Tay also highlighted how the entire situation reminded her of the "the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at [Braun's] hands for years" adding, "Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter."

There has been a big reaction to both sides of the story, with some congratulating Scooter on the deal and others supporting Taylor.

Here's a look at the celebrities who have come out in support of Swift:

Halsey

Iggy Izalea

And this is why I’m so happy to own my master for this new album, they really do ppl crazy dirty on ownership of their intellectual property in the biz. https://t.co/RtyN37yEvQ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 30, 2019

Todrick Hall

For those asking, I left Scooter Braun a long time ago...I am saddened by this news, but not shocked. He is an evil person who’s only concern is his wealth and feeding his disgusting ego. I believe he is homophobic & I know from his own mouth that he is not a Swift fan. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) June 30, 2019

Martha Hunt

Taylor doesn’t deserve for someone who has constantly BULLIED her to OWN THE RIGHTS to her blood, sweat, + tears. It’s not the dark ages - artists shouldn’t be held down, and I couldn’t be prouder of my friend for standing up for what’s right. End of story. — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) July 1, 2019

Cara Delevingne

📲 IG | @Caradelevingne comments back on Justin Bieber’s Instagram post in response to Hailey Bieber’s comment “Gentleman”



“I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions.” #WeStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/SSTQ4W7zbO — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 30, 2019

Here's the reaction for those supporting Scooter...

Justin Bieber

Scooter's wife Yael Cohen Braun

Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta

Big Machine’s #ScottBorchetta says #TaylorSwift was fully aware of Scooter Braun’s deal to acquire her masters in lengthy letter:



“Taylor had every chance in the world to own not just her master recordings, but every video, photograph, everything associated to her career.” pic.twitter.com/XueAc9CC0w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2019

Ty Dolla $ign

Demi Lovato

#DemiLovato defends Scooter Braun’s character in new Instagram story:



“I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them.” pic.twitter.com/8C2nBRQxZB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2019

