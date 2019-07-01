Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun: How Celebrities Have Reacted To The Big Machine Drama

1 July 2019, 10:30 | Updated: 1 July 2019, 11:09

Celebrities react to Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's controversy
Celebrities react to Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's controversy. Picture: Getty

There has been a lot said about the controversy surrounding Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun and the latter's acquisition of Big Machine Records.

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun have become embroiled in a huge drama surrounding the record label mogul's purchase of Big Machine Records including Taylor's entire back catalogue of music.

However, it's not only Taylor and Scooter who are making the headlines; there are a boat-load of celebrities all having their say around the deal.

Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta agree deal for Big Machine Records
Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta agree deal for Big Machine Records. Picture: Getty

Naturally, Taylor was first to react to the news of Scooter's purchase of the record label with a heartfelt Tumblr post. She outlined how she learned of the deal "as it was announced to the world". Tay Tay also highlighted how the entire situation reminded her of the "the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at [Braun's] hands for years" adding, "Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter."

There has been a big reaction to both sides of the story, with some congratulating Scooter on the deal and others supporting Taylor.

Here's a look at the celebrities who have come out in support of Swift:

Halsey

Iggy Izalea

Todrick Hall

Martha Hunt

Cara Delevingne

Here's the reaction for those supporting Scooter...

Justin Bieber

View this post on Instagram

Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Scooter's wife Yael Cohen Braun

Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta

Ty Dolla $ign

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift shared a statement after Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Records

Taylor Swift And Scooter Braun’s Feud Explained As He Acquires Her Back Catalogue Of Songs In $300m Deal

