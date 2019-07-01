Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun: How Celebrities Have Reacted To The Big Machine Drama
1 July 2019, 10:30 | Updated: 1 July 2019, 11:09
There has been a lot said about the controversy surrounding Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun and the latter's acquisition of Big Machine Records.
Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun have become embroiled in a huge drama surrounding the record label mogul's purchase of Big Machine Records including Taylor's entire back catalogue of music.
However, it's not only Taylor and Scooter who are making the headlines; there are a boat-load of celebrities all having their say around the deal.
WATCH: How Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Became BFFs Again After Seven Year Feud
Naturally, Taylor was first to react to the news of Scooter's purchase of the record label with a heartfelt Tumblr post. She outlined how she learned of the deal "as it was announced to the world". Tay Tay also highlighted how the entire situation reminded her of the "the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at [Braun's] hands for years" adding, "Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter."
There has been a big reaction to both sides of the story, with some congratulating Scooter on the deal and others supporting Taylor.
Here's a look at the celebrities who have come out in support of Swift:
Halsey
🦋 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/1iI2tCr8my— h (@halsey) June 30, 2019
Iggy Izalea
And this is why I’m so happy to own my master for this new album, they really do ppl crazy dirty on ownership of their intellectual property in the biz. https://t.co/RtyN37yEvQ— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 30, 2019
Todrick Hall
For those asking, I left Scooter Braun a long time ago...I am saddened by this news, but not shocked. He is an evil person who’s only concern is his wealth and feeding his disgusting ego. I believe he is homophobic & I know from his own mouth that he is not a Swift fan.— Todrick Hall (@todrick) June 30, 2019
Martha Hunt
Taylor doesn’t deserve for someone who has constantly BULLIED her to OWN THE RIGHTS to her blood, sweat, + tears. It’s not the dark ages - artists shouldn’t be held down, and I couldn’t be prouder of my friend for standing up for what’s right. End of story.— Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) July 1, 2019
Cara Delevingne
📲 IG | @Caradelevingne comments back on Justin Bieber’s Instagram post in response to Hailey Bieber’s comment “Gentleman”— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 30, 2019
“I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions.” #WeStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/SSTQ4W7zbO
Here's the reaction for those supporting Scooter...
Justin Bieber
View this post on Instagram
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
Scooter's wife Yael Cohen Braun
Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta
Big Machine’s #ScottBorchetta says #TaylorSwift was fully aware of Scooter Braun’s deal to acquire her masters in lengthy letter:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2019
“Taylor had every chance in the world to own not just her master recordings, but every video, photograph, everything associated to her career.” pic.twitter.com/XueAc9CC0w
Ty Dolla $ign
Demi Lovato
#DemiLovato defends Scooter Braun’s character in new Instagram story:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2019
“I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them.” pic.twitter.com/8C2nBRQxZB
Download our app to keep up to date with all your Taylor Swift news!