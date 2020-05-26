Taylor Swift Fans Spot Something Unusual About Mysterious Cover Of 'Look What You Made Me Do' In Killing Eve

Taylor Swift fans theorise about a mysterious 'Look What You Made Me Do' cover in Killing Eve. Picture: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift fans have noticed a mysterious cover of her song 'Love What You Made Me Do' in the latest episode of Killing Eve and it's led to some incredible theories about its origins.

Taylor Swift's song 'Love What You Made Do' has been covered for the latest episode of BBC Three's Killing Eve... but not everything about the track is as it seems.

Fans were quick to spot that the mysterious cover was recorded by an unknown band called Jack Leopards and The Dolphin Club and produced by Nils Sjöberg, the name used as Taylor's songwriting pseudonym.

> Taylor Swift Shares Stunning Bare-Faced Selfie As She References '22' Music Video

Nils Sjöberg was the fake name that Taylor used when she co-wrote ‘This Is What You Came For’ with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. It later emerged that Taylor had played a part in the track and her vocals even featured alongside Rihanna.

Taylor herself even tweeted about the Killing Eve cover, despite the band not having any other songs or existing anywhere online. "VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!!" the singer posted.

VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!! pic.twitter.com/fhkLfOssfm — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2020

Many people also noticed that the vocals sound suspiciously like Taylor's brother, Austin Swift.

Taylor has mentioned in the past that she wanted her brother to be involved in the show's soundtrack and, after further investigation, it seems Austin's old Twitter username was actually 'The Dolphin Club'.

🔎 | It appears that Nils Sjöberg (Taylor’s songwriting pseudonym on TIWYCF) is a producer on the Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club’s “cover” of LWYMMD



There was also talk of Taylor wanting her brother Austin Swift to sing on the Killing Eve soundtrack... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ttWHmY0w6l — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 25, 2020

A number of Swifties appeared to confirm the theory after digging out an old family photo of Austin... and it looks exactly like the photo of a young child that's used in the album art for the song.

It's been speculated that Taylor re-recorded the track with a fake band and her pseudonym in a dig at Scooter Braun.

pic.twitter.com/LHniNVDRTx — Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club (@jack_leopards) May 25, 2020

Taylor and Scooter are currently involved in a public feud, after Scooter's company Ithaca Ventures purchased Taylor's previous record label, Big Machine, giving them the rights to her first six studio albums.

Fans believe that by releasing a cover with her brother, Taylor sidesteps having to give any royalties to her old record label.

2011 People's Choice Awards - Backstage And Audience. Picture: Getty

Are these just conspiracy theories though? Well, Taylor also reportedly liked a post on Tumblr which references her fans joining up all the clues about the new song.

We know Taylor is the biggest fan of Easter eggs in music videos and secret references in songs. This Killing Eve cover certainly seems to be another chance for Swifties to get those detective hats on.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!