Selena Gomez & Cardi B Sizzle In The New 'Taki Taki' Music Video

Selena Gomez, Cardi B, DJ Snake and Ozuna have released the eagerly awaited music video for the epic new track 'Taki Taki'.

The foursome of Selena Gomez, DJ Snake, Cardi B and Ozuna are now responsible for one of the hottest music videos of 2018. The 'Taki Taki' video has arrived and it couldn't be any better if they tried.

Set in an apocalyptic world, the four sing and dance their way through the video along with one of the most obvious product placements you're likely to ever see from Range Rover. However, we'll turn a blind eye to it purely because Selena makes you forget it even happens with her jungle dance scene... wowza.

Fans have already lost it over the way Selena Gomez pronounces "DJ Snake" on the track and no doubt the music video will literally tip Selena fans over the edge.

