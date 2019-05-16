Selena Gomez Brands Social Media 'Terrible' For Her Generation

Selena Gomez speaks about social media during Cannes 2019. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez spoke up about social media at a recent press conference during Cannes Film Festival.

Selena Gomez has branded social media as 'terrible' during press conference in Cannes. The singer is currently promoting her new movie 'The Dead Don't Die' however when quizzed by reporters, the Taki Taki star replied, "I think our world is going through a lot obviously - but for my generation specifically, social media has been terrible".

She added, "It's a useful platform but it does scare me when you see young boys and girls not really aware of the news going on."

Selena Gomez attends Cannes 2019 for her new movie 'The Dead Don't Die'. Picture: Getty

Selena is one of the most followed people in the world, beaten only by Ariana Grande and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of followers on Instagram however has regularly taken breaks from the app.

She continued, "I'm very grateful I have the platform in any way, I can still share things I'm passionate about - I don't take a lot of pointless pictures I like to be intentional with it."

Gomez finally added, "I see these young girls, devastated with bullying and not being able to have my voice - It can be great in moments, but I would careful and give yourself time limits in terms of when you can use it and not."

