Rihanna Fuels Speculation She's Engaged After Liking An Instagram Post

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel might already be engaged. Picture: Getty

Rihanna has liked an Instagram post reporting that she's engaged and now we're all on red alert in case RiRi actually has herself a fiancée.

Rihanna has sparked rumours that she is now engaged to boyfriend Hassan Jameel after liking an Instagram video which alluded to the fact the 'Work' singer is in fact ready to tie the knot.

Riri and Jameel are extremely private in terms of showing off their relationship on social media but were snapped together at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball match in February.

Rihanna's Producer Has Confirmed She's “Super Close” To Finishing Her Next Album

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel have been dating since early 2017. Picture: Getty

The video which Rihanna liked on Instagram was presented by E! News' Morgan Stewart who said "Do I think Rihanna‘s worthy of somebody who has a billion dollars? Yes, I do. Do I think is he worthy of her is the question".

She went on to add, "If I was a betting woman and I had to give my opinion about this I would think that Rihanna was going to go the long haul with this guy".

Stewar added, "I see an engagement and I also see a baby probably. Not yet, ’cause she still wants to smoke a cigarette once in a while, but definitely see an engagement and then baby in like, two years.”

A baby and an engagement?! Slow down Morgan, this is all too much too soon without any official Riri comments (saying that... she did like the post).

Rihanna (who we're still waiting for new music from by the way) met Hassan Jameel in early 2017 and now fans are adamant that a possible engagement is on the cards - let's all promise to keep our eyes peeled for more news on this, okay? Deal!

