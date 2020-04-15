VOTE: Which Member Of One Direction Would You Most Like To Isolate With?

Vote on which 1D star you'd most like to isolate with. Picture: PA Images

With the whole world in lockdown, there's only five lads who can help - One Direction. Which one of the 'Story of My Life' singers would you most like to self-isolate with?

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, everyone is self-isolating; working from home, and there's only one thing you can really do to get through it - binge everything One Direction-related.

But the real question is... Which member of 1D would you most like to self-isolate with?

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News And Gossip

Could you see yourself watching all of Tiger King with Niall Horan? Or would you be raiding your cupboards alongside Louis Tomlinson?

Vote now to see who the 'Perfect' lockdown buddy would be...