Miley Cyrus Has Been Spotted In The Same Studio As Shawn Mendes Fuelling Collaboration Rumours

6 February 2019, 10:33

Miley Cyrus fuels Shawn Mendes collaboration rumours.
Miley Cyrus fuels Shawn Mendes collaboration rumours. Picture: Instagram

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer fuelled rumours that a collaboration with Shawn Mendes is on its way.

Last month, a fan posted a photo of the pair, alluding to a Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes collaboration, and after Miley liked and commented a heart emoji, fans went wild.

The caption of the post said, "According to some rumors, Shawn Mendes will be part of Miley's new album," and now the singer has been spotted in the same studio as Shawn.

Miley Cyrus Subtly Teased An Upcoming Collaboration With Shawn Mendes

Miley Cyrus commented on a fan's Instagram which hinted at the collaboration.
Miley Cyrus commented on a fan's Instagram which hinted at the collaboration. Picture: Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a ‘Shawn M’ sticker in the back of an image posted on the ‘gram by Miley sending fans into a frenzy. The Twitter account ‘MendesNewsDaily’ posted “WHAT ARE YOU KEEPING FROM US @ShawnMendes”

To which an eager fan commented: “THEY ARE COMING FOR OUR WIGS”.

Another account hinted at a surprise GRAMMYs performance this weekend (Feb 10) where Miley is confirmed to do a Dolly Parton tribute and Shawn is confirmed to perform.

Both stars are no stranger to a huge collaboration. Miley reached the Number 1 spot on the Official Big Top 40 with 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart', with Mark Ronson.

Shawn Mendes has also worked with the likes of Camila Cabello, The Vamps, and many more in the past.

