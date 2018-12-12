Miley Cyrus Reunites With Her Old Producer Mike WiLL Made-It To Work On Her New Album

12 December 2018, 14:36

Miley Cyrus reunites with Mike Will for 'MC7'
Miley Cyrus reunites with Mike Will for 'MC7'. Picture: Getty

Last week Miley Cyrus promised fans “a lot” of new music and this week she reunited with her old producers.

Miley Cyrus has confirmed she has reunited with her old producer, Mike WiLL Made-It, the producer who played a huge role in the 2013 album, 'Bangerz'.

Miley Cyrus New Album: 2019 Release Date, New Songs And Everything We Know So Far

The pop star has announced her next album will also feature production from 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' song-mate, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

When asked what fans can expect, the singer revealed the album will be comprised of pop, rock, and hip-hop songs.

“We've got songs with Mike WiLL that lean more toward hip-hop and songs with Andrew Wyatt that lean more pop/alternative. I just have kind of everything,” she confirms.

However, the reunion comes as a shock after Miley declared in 2017 she was distancing herself from hip-hop music. Although, no surprise as 'Bangerz' (2013) is a certified triple platinum record compared to 'Younger Now' (2017) that peaked at (a still very impressive) gold.

The songstress previously admitted she was “over” her last album and is “already two songs deep on the next one,”

The 'MC7' project is reported to come out sometime next spring.

