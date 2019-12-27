Miley Cyrus ‘Relieved’ To Reach Divorce Agreement With Liam Hemsworth After Split

Miley Cyrus is relieved to have come to an agreement with Liam Hemsworth. Picture: PA

Wrecking Ball singer has revealed she ‘just wants to move on’ from ex as she cosies up to best friend Cody Simpson on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus is apparently very “relieved” to have come to an agreement with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth as they figure out their divorce.

After revealing they had split earlier this year after less than a year of marriage, Miley and Liam are finalising their break-up for good and it’s thought everyone is happy to be moving on finally.

An insider told People: “Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce.

“She just wants to move on.”

It’s believed Miley and Liam’s divorce will be official in March 2020.

The We Can’t Stop singer, however, hasn’t been thinking about her divorce too much this festive season as she’s been spending quality time with new boyfriend, Cody Simpson.

Miley Cyrus tells everyone to date their best friend. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Sharing photos on her Instagram with her 102million followers, Miley advised her fans to “start dating your best friend ASAP”.

It’s believed they spent their first Christmas together.