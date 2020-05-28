Who Are BLACKPINK? K-Pop Group's Ages, Instagram Handles & Lady Gaga Collab'

BLACKPINK collaborate with Lady Gaga on 'Sour Candy' plus ages and Instagram handles. Picture: Getty Images

Who are K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK? 'Sour Candy' collaboration with Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa track and their history making Coachella set in 2019- here's everything you need to know.

BLACKPINK's collaboration, 'Sour Candy', with Lady Gaga off her highly anticipated album 'Chromatica' has just dropped and sent millions of fans of both artists into meltdown- with many of you are asking just who this K-pop super girl group is?!

You can just about be forgiven for not knowing who one of the biggest girlbands in the world are, so if you're new to the world of K-Pop, let us introduce you to Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo, the four members of the fierce, history making band.

BLACKPINK on stage at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. Picture: Getty

Whereas the likes of BTS have been around since 2013- BLACKPINK debuted as a group in 2016 and seen enormous success in the last four years.

They are comprised of four female members, Jisoo, lead vocalist, Jennie, vocalist, Rosé, main vocalist, and Lisa, the sub-vocalist.

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, released in 2018, is currently the most-watched music video by a K-pop group on Youtube, boasting 730 million views and helped them become internationally recognised making the Billboard chart.

One of the main reasons the group have been able to become so popular all over the world is their unique blend of spoken languages- between them they're fluent in Korean, English, Japanese, Thai and Chinese, allowing them to appeal to an unparalleled fanbase.

Many of their songs are also bi-lingual, singing in a combination of Korean and English.

As well as singing, members can rap, they all can dance to a serious degree, and they've all pretty much become fashion icons in their own right- with member Lisa having the most followers at 33 million.

If you're wondering just how big the band is, they played a set at Coachella in 2019, making history as the first ever k-pop group to perform at a US festival, and have collaborated with Dua Lipa, and now, Gaga!

Sour Candy is undoubtedly their biggest collaboration to date- following in the footsteps of BTS with big western artist features such as Nicki Minaj, Halsey and Lauv.

What are BLACKPINK's Instagram handles?

Lisa, 23

Instagram handle: lalalalisa_m

Followers: 33.2 million

Jennie, 24

Instagram handle: jennierubyjane

Followers: 27.2 million

Jisoo, 25

Instagram handle: @sooyaaa__

Followers: 22.6 million

Rosé, 23

Instagram handle: @roses_are_rosie

Followers: 24.1 million

