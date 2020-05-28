Who Are BLACKPINK? K-Pop Group's Ages, Instagram Handles & Lady Gaga Collab'

28 May 2020, 12:58

BLACKPINK collaborate with Lady Gaga on 'Sour Candy' plus ages and Instagram handles
BLACKPINK collaborate with Lady Gaga on 'Sour Candy' plus ages and Instagram handles. Picture: Getty Images

Who are K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK? 'Sour Candy' collaboration with Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa track and their history making Coachella set in 2019- here's everything you need to know.

BLACKPINK's collaboration, 'Sour Candy', with Lady Gaga off her highly anticipated album 'Chromatica' has just dropped and sent millions of fans of both artists into meltdown- with many of you are asking just who this K-pop super girl group is?!

You can just about be forgiven for not knowing who one of the biggest girlbands in the world are, so if you're new to the world of K-Pop, let us introduce you to Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo, the four members of the fierce, history making band.

BLACKPINK on stage at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
BLACKPINK on stage at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. Picture: Getty

Whereas the likes of BTS have been around since 2013- BLACKPINK debuted as a group in 2016 and seen enormous success in the last four years.

They are comprised of four female members, Jisoo, lead vocalist, Jennie, vocalist, Rosé, main vocalist, and Lisa, the sub-vocalist.

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, released in 2018, is currently the most-watched music video by a K-pop group on Youtube, boasting 730 million views and helped them become internationally recognised making the Billboard chart.

One of the main reasons the group have been able to become so popular all over the world is their unique blend of spoken languages- between them they're fluent in Korean, English, Japanese, Thai and Chinese, allowing them to appeal to an unparalleled fanbase.

Many of their songs are also bi-lingual, singing in a combination of Korean and English.

As well as singing, members can rap, they all can dance to a serious degree, and they've all pretty much become fashion icons in their own right- with member Lisa having the most followers at 33 million.

If you're wondering just how big the band is, they played a set at Coachella in 2019, making history as the first ever k-pop group to perform at a US festival, and have collaborated with Dua Lipa, and now, Gaga!

Sour Candy is undoubtedly their biggest collaboration to date- following in the footsteps of BTS with big western artist features such as Nicki Minaj, Halsey and Lauv.

What are BLACKPINK's Instagram handles?

Lisa, 23

Instagram handle: lalalalisa_m

Followers: 33.2 million

Jennie, 24

Instagram handle: jennierubyjane

Followers: 27.2 million

View this post on Instagram

BlackPink In Ya Area 🖤💕

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) on

Jisoo, 25

Instagram handle: @sooyaaa__

Followers: 22.6 million

View this post on Instagram

맹쌤 스티커 귀엽네요👀

A post shared by JISOO (@sooyaaa__) on

Rosé, 23

Instagram handle: @roses_are_rosie

Followers: 24.1 million

View this post on Instagram

이 손모양은 수어로 ‘존경합니다’라는 뜻을 갖고있다고 해요. 코로나19로 인해 많이 고생해주시고 계신 우리의 멋진 의료진분들께 많은 감사와 존경의 표현을 전합니다. 조금만 더 힘내주세요! 🤍 혜리언니(@hyeri_0609)의 지목을 받아 저도 #덕분에챌린지 에 참여하게 되었는데요, 제가 이어서 지목할 분들은 자이언티 오빠 @ziont 빈스 오빠 @vincesince19xx 그리고 순호 오빠 @soonhoc 입니다! 감사합니다🤍

A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie) on

> Download Our App For All The Latest Lady Gaga News

Lady Gaga News

See more Lady Gaga News

Lady Gaga is launching Chromatica TV

What Is Chromatica TV? Lady Gaga Launches Surprise New Website

News

Hot On Capital

Gogglebox's Jenny and Lee shocked fans with a throwback photo

Gogglebox Stars Jenny And Lee Are Unrecognisable In Throwback Holiday Photo

TV & Film

A lot of celebs have purchased huge houses in California and London

15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Neighbours: From Harry Styles To Kendall Jenner & The Kardashians

Features

Who is Harry Styles's song 'Adore You' about?

Who Is Harry Styles's Song Adore You About? Meaning Behind 'Fine Line' Song

Harry Styles

Blackpink is formed of four female members

Who Are The Members Of Blackpink?

Music

The Selling Sunset cast are definitely worth a follow on Instagram

Selling Sunset Cast On Instagram And Why It’s Essential You Follow Them

TV & Film

The Premier League is restarting on 17 June

Premier League To Restart On 17 June

News