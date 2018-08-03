Lady Gaga Pays Tribute To Zombie Boy, A Model Who Appeared In 'Born This Way' Video

Lady Gaga Pays Tribute To Zombie Boy. Picture: YouTube (L); Getty (R)

Lady Gaga has written an emotional message paying tribute to Rick Genest, a model who appeared in her 'Born This Way' video.

Rick Genest, a tattooed Canadian model, was best known as Zombie Boy. After rising to fame and appearing in Lady Gaga's video for 'Born This Way', Zombie Boy committed suicide at the age of 32.

Lady Gaga took to Twitter to pen an emotional tribute to her friend.

Sharing a few snaps from the 'Born This Way' video, which sees the singer mock similar make-up to Rick, Lady Gaga wrote "The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it."

"If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other," continued Lady Gaga.

The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other. pic.twitter.com/THz6x5JlpB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

She went on to write several other posts, and linked out to a website specialising in mental health and wellness.

We send all of our love to Rick's friends and family.