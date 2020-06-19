Lady Gaga Gives Jacket To A Fan After Hearing Touching Coming Out Story

Lady Gaga gifts fan jacket after they had touching conversation. Picture: Instagram @ladygaga/ Shannon McKee @smckee3393

A fan has revealed how Lady Gaga came to hand her jacket over to her after she told the star her best friend's touching coming out story and it confirms the singer is just as amazing as we thought.

Lady Gaga was caught by paparazzi handing her jacket over to a fan in the week- and now, the lucky recipient has explained how the touching moment came about, after she felt compelled to tell the singer her close friend's coming out story.

Shannon McKee, 27, explained what went down in a video to say she's used to seeing celebs in her area, and initially didn't recognise Gaga, but complemented her jacket. She also spoke on US talk show TODAY.

She said: "I walked in and I was like, 'Hey, that's a really bad a*s jacket you got on."

"And she said, 'Thank you.' I kind of recognised the voice, but I'm not one to really go up to celebrities."

After the encounter she felt the need to tell the 'Rain On Me' singer about her friend, who is a huge fan and came out because of her.

@ladygaga you’re an incredible inspiration of a kind hearted human being and I felt so blessed to be giving this jacket off your back and have never been so blessed or thankful then I was last night.

You truly are a remarkable woman♥️ pic.twitter.com/pgAz6gQXRK — Shannon Bryant McKee (@smckee3393) June 17, 2020

Shannon said: "So when I went back, I was like, ‘Hey, you’re Lady Gaga, right? My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you’re the reason he actually came out to me. And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too."

"So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally."

While telling her story, the Oscar winner began to peel off her jacket and said: "You loved my jacket so much. Here. It’s yours. Put it on right now. You be bad a** with it now."

Lady Gaga and was with her boyfriend Michael Polansky and didn't feel comfortable posing for snaps so close to her home, so the jacket was a seriously amazing consolation prize!

Shannon also revealed she found a handful of Metallica guitar picks inside the pocket from when Lady Gaga wore it to one of their concerts in 2016!

She says she felt like 'crying' after the encounter after having met such a 'sweet, caring and compassionate person' and honestly, what an incredible celeb meeting!

