Malin Andersson Brands Justin Bieber 'Vile' After Pregnancy Prank With Hailey Bieber

2 April 2019, 13:29

Malin Andersson slams Justin Bieber's pregnancy prank
Malin Andersson slams Justin Bieber's pregnancy prank. Picture: Instagram

Malin Andersson has spoken out about Justin Bieber's pregnancy prank on April Fool's day after she tragically lost her own daughter four months ago.

Former Love Island star Malin Andersson has branded Justin Bieber's pregnancy prank for April Fool's day 'disgusting' after she losing her daughter, Consy, four months ago.

Ariana Grande Shuts Down Justin Bieber's Pregnancy April Fools Prank

The 26-year-old expressed her disapproval to a tabloid, saying:

"Considering he has such a big following that is pretty vile."

"It’s insensitive, disgusting and can be a trigger for anyone that’s infertile, can’t conceive, have had miscarriages or lost a baby."

She also took to Twitter to warn people about making inappropriate jokes on April 1st, writing:

"Important reminder for April Fools’ Day. Someone’s well-being is incredibly more important than making a joke or playing a prank."

"There are many ways you can celebrate April Fools’ without hurting someone mentally or emotionally. It isn’t hard to be kind to others."

Malin has let her followers into her emotional journey with her daughter, who died after being born prematurely in January of this year.

She recently wrote an inspiring letter about Mother's Day, published on OK! Magazine's website about losing both her own Mother and daughter.

"Just remember that you are never alone, someone else out there is going through exactly the same thing. Take comfort knowing that your beautiful mother/daughter is truly an angel here on this earth. I also ask you be very kind to yourself."

