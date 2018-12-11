Jason Derulo – ‘Goodbye’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

That voice! Jason Derulo delighted The O2 crowd with his incredible vocals on ‘Goodbye’.

Jason Derulo’s new song sounded even more incredible live in front of the Jingle Bell Ball crowd, but luckily it wasn’t time to say ‘Goodbye’ just yet!

He performed the David Guetta and Nicki Minaj collab mid-way through a set filled with old classics and new hits, proving he had something for everyone.

You can check out this absolute banger with the video above – you’ll have it on repeat, trust us!

Jason Derulo – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Swalla’

‘Trumpets’

‘Tip Toe’

‘The Other Side’

‘Goodbye’

‘Talk Dirty’

‘Want To Want Me’

Jason Derulo backstage. Picture: PA

Jason Derulo – ‘Goodbye’ Lyrics

Time to say goodbye

But don't leave me alone, just stay for the night

I need you, I need you tonight

Oh, it’s three in the morning

When you want some, you phone me

One word in Español, babe

And I come and you know (what? Huh)

Girls in Haiti they throw it (throw)

In Jamaica they roll it (roll)

Girls in Spain do the mostest

But only you got my focus

Girl, I'm down for your lovin'

Down for my fatty, fatty

Down for your lovin’

Down for my naughty, naughty

Down for your lovin'

I'm giving you lovin'

Stay with me 'cause

It's time to say goodbye

But don't leave me alone, just stay for the night

I need you, I need you tonight

Baby, you know that it's time to say goodbye

But don’t leave me alone, just stay for the night

I need you, I need you tonight

Baby, you know that it’s

Dame solo un momento

Quiero sentir tu cuerpo (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Que ya no tengo tiempo

Tú y yo una noche de fuego (oui, oui, oui)

Te hablo Francés like (sí, sí, sí)

Te explico que soy de (Ti, Ti, Ti)

Parlez-vous Français (oui, oui, oui)

Síguelo, mami, vale



Girl, I'm down for your lovin’

Down for my fatty, fatty

Down for your lovin'

Down for my naughty, naughty

Down for your lovin'

I'm giving you lovin’

Stay with me 'cause

It's time to (it's time) say goodbye (hey baby)

But don't leave me alone, just stay for the night

I need you, I need you tonight

Baby, you know that it's time to say goodbye

(say goodbye, say goodbye)

But don't leave me alone, just stay for the night

I need you, I need you tonight

Prr, night, night, oh

Uh, tell him seh' it proper and it prim (and it prim)

A mermaid ting and he wanna swim (he wanna swim)

How gal bright suh, but dem eyes dim (dem eyes dim)

Ch-ch-chain heavy, but I'm light skin (I'm light skin)

I pull up on him let him put the pipe in (pipe in)

But then I gotta dash like a hyphen (hyphen)

I bring the cake let him lick the icing (icing)

Some little open toes Stewart Weitzman

Advising, ye-yes this ties in (okay)

No-none of you hoes will ever see my pen

YSL Nicki boot, just to drive in

The way my foot ball, just give me the Heisman!

Touchdown! (Touchdown, touchdown, touch-)

'Cause It's time to say goodbye (yeah)

But don't leave me alone, just stay for the night (I need you, baby)

I need you, I need you tonight

Baby, you know that it's hard to say goodbye (I hate it)

But don't leave me alone, just stay for the night

I need you, I need you tonight

Baby, you know that it's..

Papi chulo

¿Cuánto amas este culo?

Culo, culo

¿Cuánto amas este culo? (Laughing)

Say goodbye, stay the night

One more time, one more time

Rrrrrrrr

