Ellie Goulding Reveals That Her Engagement Ring Is Over 100 Years Old!

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling got engaged in 2018. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Burn’ singer revealed that her fiancé Caspar Jopling proposed with the antique ring.

Following on from the news in August that Ellie Goulding is engaged to Caspar Jopling, she has revealed that her engagement ring is an antique diamond ring that’s over a century old.

She told the tabloids, “It's a vintage ring. This is about 100 years old, which is pretty cool. I love that there's a history behind it.”

Ellie also admitted that she was surprised that her fiancé proposed despite having talked marriage.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling have cemented their relationship with an antique ring. Picture: Instagram

She explained, “We'd talked about it because we were getting on so stupidly well and we didn't want to spend a second apart. But no, I had no idea.

“I didn't have a clue, though Caspar had the ring for a while. I think we just knew. Some people were like, ‘Wow, you haven't been together that long!’, but we knew quite early on.”

Ellie and Jasper shared news of their engagement in The Times after getting engaged after 18-months together.

We can’t wait to see their wedding!

