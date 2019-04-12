WATCH: Ellie Goulding Hired A Star To Sing For Her At Her Wedding

Ellie Goulding is set to tie the knot soon, and subtly dodged the question when she was asked which celebrity would be singing for her.

After announcing her engagement in August 2018, Ellie Goulding caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to drop her new banger, 'Sixteen'.

Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay quizzed the singer on which celebrity would be performing at her ceremony.

Ellie Goulding joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

After performing at Will and Kate's wedding, Ellie was asked which iconic singer she'd have at her wedding to Caspar Jopling, to which she said "I do have some people singing at the wedding... But I can't say who!"

It took Sonny to try and do some sleuthing; by asking if Ellie's mother was a fan of Elton John, but he's apparently not performing.

At least one good thing came out of it - the 'Starry Eyed' singer agreed to sing at Roman Kemp's wedding. Please propose soon, Ro, just so we can listen to Ellie perform.

