Ed Sheeran's 2019 UK Tour – Dates, Tickets & Latest News

Ed Sheeran's 2019 UK tour dates revealed. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran's revealed the dates of his 2019 UK tour. We've got all the latest ticket information and news to keep you up to date with everything.

Ed Sheeran has announced that he's about to hit the road once again and has revealed a host of dates across the UK where fans will be able to see the 'Perfect' star performing his biggest and best hits.

Tickets for Ed's newly announced shows went on sale on Thursday 27th September 2018 at 10am, so make sure you grab yours quickly because this is a rare chance to see one of the world's most incredible artists in a venue near you.



Performing shows at Leeds venue Roundhay Park as well as Ipswich's Chantry Park, Ed's fans are certainly in for a treat as the chart-topping singer/songwriter showcases hit undeniable talent on stage.

With recent hits such as 'Castle On The Hill', 'Galway Girl' and 'Perfect', plus classics including 'The A-Team' and 'Thinking Out Loud', you just know these shows are gonna be moments you'll remember forever, so get involved!

Ed Sheeran's 2019 UK Tour Dates Revealed. Picture: Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran 2019 UK Tour Dates

Friday 16th August 2019 - Roundhay Park, Leeds

Saturday 17th August 2019 - Roundhay Park, Leeds

Friday 23rd August 2019 - Chantry Park, Ipswich

Saturday 24th August 2019 - Chantry Park, Ipswich

Monday 26th August 2019 - Chantry Park, Ipswich - NEW DATE ADDED



