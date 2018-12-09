David Guetta's Energy-Filled #CapitalJBB Set Just Cemented His Iconic Status

From classics like 'Titanium' and 'When Love Takes Over' to his Anne-Marie collaboration 'Don't Leave Me Alone', David Guetta proved he's one of the world's best DJs.

When you've released as many chart-topping hits as David Guetta and have worked with everyone from Rihanna to Sia, you deserve some serious respect – and that's exactly what the partying crowd showed the Frenchman at the #CapitalJBB.

Performing a set full of his iconic hits, while including a few other club bangers, David Guetta had the 16,000-strong crowd on their feet from start to finish – what a man!

We couldn't let David Guetta join us at the #CapitalJBB and not get him doing something pretty wild backstage, so we brought the mistletoe and a fish… and David brought his soft, sweet lips for what can only be described as the maddest two minutes of #CapitalJBB action you'll see.

