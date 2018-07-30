Fans Are Convinced This New Backstage Footage Proves Beyoncé Is Pregnant Again

Fans think her ‘bump’ proves there’s another Carter on the way.

Rumours of Beyoncé being pregnant again have been increasing over the past couple of weeks after the ‘Lemonade’ star was spotted rubbing her tummy on stage, and fans are convinced this new footage proves Bey is pregnant after all.

Beyoncé’s New Album Is Set For A Release On Netflix & Everyone’s Confused

Bey is currently on her On The Run II tour with her husband, Jay Z, and her newly rounded tummy has got the rumour mill buzzing that there might be another Carter bun in the oven already.

In the backstage video shared by DJ Khaled, Beyoncé’s stomach appears to have a very tiny bump which hasn’t been there before – and people are assuming it’s her fourth baby.

Bey and Jay Z already have their daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, but knowing their love of the number ‘4’, it wouldn’t be surprising if they were planning to expand their brood with another baby.

We’ll bring you the latest on any Beyoncé pregnancy announcements as they happen.

