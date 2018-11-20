Ariana Grande Trolls Fans With Mean Girls Quote On Instagram

So FETCH! Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande has trolled her followers with a photograph of her kissing her cousin.

The ‘thank u, next’ singer shared a snap of her smooching her family member Courtney while another friend, Alexa Luria, looks pretty uncomfortable.

She captioned the post: “Yeah but she’s my FIRST cousin,” which any Mean Girls fan will know is a quote from the hit teen movie.

Karen (I’m a mouse, duh!) Smith says the line when trying to justify the fact she fancies her cousin, Seth Mosakowski.

She says: “Yeah, but he's my first cousin. "So, you have your cousins, and then you have your first cousins, and then you have your second cousins..."

Horrified, Gretchen Weiners says: "No, honey, uh-uh... That is so not right."

Ariana has been using a lot of Mean Girls quotes on Instagram lately and it’s getting us pretty excited.

Is she about to drop a Plastics-inspired music video?!

That would be so FETCH.