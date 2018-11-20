Ariana Grande Trolls Fans With Mean Girls Quote On Instagram

20 November 2018, 12:01

So FETCH!
So FETCH! Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande has trolled her followers with a photograph of her kissing her cousin.

The ‘thank u, next’ singer shared a snap of her smooching her family member Courtney while another friend, Alexa Luria, looks pretty uncomfortable.

Ariana Grande Posts Sassy Response To Fan's Male Version Of 'thank u, next'

She captioned the post: “Yeah but she’s my FIRST cousin,” which any Mean Girls fan will know is a quote from the hit teen movie.

Karen (I’m a mouse, duh!) Smith says the line when trying to justify the fact she fancies her cousin, Seth Mosakowski.

via GIPHY

She says: “Yeah, but he's my first cousin. "So, you have your cousins, and then you have your first cousins, and then you have your second cousins..."

Horrified, Gretchen Weiners says: "No, honey, uh-uh... That is so not right."

Ariana has been using a lot of Mean Girls quotes on Instagram lately and it’s getting us pretty excited.

Is she about to drop a Plastics-inspired music video?!

That would be so FETCH.

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande unveils brand new short hair cut

Ariana Grande Unveils Never Seen Before Short Hair Cut & Fans Are Loving It
Ariana Grande impersonator does amazing parody of Vogue 73 questions

Ariana Grande Impersonator's 'Vogue 73 Questions' Parody Is Scarily Good
Ariana Grande shared her thoughts on this rapper's version of 'thank u, next'

Ariana Grande Posts Sassy Response To Fan's Male Version Of 'thank u, next'
Ariana Grande likes a shady tweet about Pete Davidson's 'breathin' SNL joke

Ariana Grande Throws Twitter Shade At Ex Pete Davidson's 'Breathin' SNL Joke
Hidden messages, track list and tattoos in Ariana Grande's breathin'

Ariana Grande's 'Breathin' Video: Everything You Missed From Hidden Track List To Tattoos
Ariana Grande's breathin' music video is finally here & we see her with her 'head in the clouds'

Ariana Grande's Breathin' Music Video Has Finally Dropped & It's EVERYTHING

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande thanks fan for finding Mac Miller video saying 'he should be here'

Ariana Grande Thanks A Fan For Finding Mac Miller Video, Says 'He's Supposed To Be Here'

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!