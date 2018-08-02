Pete Davidson’s Ariana Grande Tattoo Has Disappeared & Here’s Why

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson have been engaged for a couple of months now, but his tattoo tribute to her has disappeared.

Their relationship has seemingly moved at breakneck speed, but Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson appear to be happier than ever.

But when fans noticed that Pete's Ariana tattoo on his neck had disappeared, they feared the worst!

Pete Davidson's Ariana Grande Neck Tattoo. Picture: Instagram

The bunny ears tattoo was clearly visible on Pete's neck in pictures taken back in June, but in recent fan pics it seemed to have disappeared.

Some fans bumped into Ariana and Pete in the street and the couple were happy to pose for some selfies, but then the question of the tatto was raised.

Pete Davidson With A Fan. Picture: Instagram

Turns out there's a good reason for the missing tattoo and it's nothing to do with a potential Ariana and Pete split.

According to TMZ, Pete simply had his tattoo covered up with make up for an upcoming acting role rather than having it lasered off altogether.

So we can all breathe a sigh of relief that the Pete and Ariana wedding is still on the horizon!

