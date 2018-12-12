Ariana Grande's 'Imagine' Drops Tomorrow & We Can't Handle The Excitement

12 December 2018, 10:59 | Updated: 12 December 2018, 11:03

Ariana Grande is about to release another track from her upcoming album 'Imagine' and has been dropping hints to fans about it's sound & meaning.

We've know about Ariana Grande's fifth album for some time now since the singer has been teasing track lists and studio sessions across her social media channels, and she's officially dropping her second single after 'thank u, next' titled 'imagine' on Thursday, so everyone get ready!

Ariana Grande explains what inspired her new track 'Imagine'
Ariana Grande explains what inspired her new track 'Imagine'. Picture: Instagram

Posting out a drafted tweet, Ariana explained: "A lot of the album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships (as well as celebrating growth/exploring new independence) but for those of you asking about imagine; I would say if thank u, next= acceptance, imagine= denial. Hope that makes sense".

We've known the track listing for the new album from Ari dropping the titles in her music videos for breathin' and thank u, next, but until now we weren't sure (because she wasn't either) which track we'd be getting first.

The 12 song track listing, as compiled by Genius is:

Imagine

Needy

NASA

Bloodline

Fake Smile

Bad Idea

Make Up

Ghostin

In My Head

7 Rings

Remember

Thank u, next

way too damn needy

Now we've had Ari's ultimate break-up song, we're so ready to hear her other views about her tumultuous few months.

