Ariana Grande Has Confirmed That ‘7 Rings’ Will Be Her Next Single Release

It's confirmed! '7 Rings' is the next single release from Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande confirmed to a fan that ‘7 Rings’ will be the next single released from her upcoming fifth album.

it's 7 rings — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 3, 2019

The song is inspired from the time Ariana and her six gal pals went to Tiffanys, drank a little too much champagne and she treated her friends to engagement rings.

well ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. 💍 it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon. https://t.co/CoczmPj1Fo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2018

Ariana teased the track in a cryptic message on the album’s lead single and title track, 'thank u, next', playing the instrumental in the introduction and penning '7 rings' on the license plate of her black Porsche.

Ariana teased '7 Rings' in 'Thank U, Next'. Picture: Youtube

Only last month the singer released ‘Imagine’, expressing to fans on Twitter that ‘Imagine’ would “balance the energy between 'thank u, next' and 'seven rings' nicely”.

2019 is shaping to be a big year for Ari with ‘Thank U, Next’, the album which is rumoured to be released in less than three weeks, the 'Sweetener' World Tour, and headlining Coachella.

