Ariana Grande Has Confirmed That ‘7 Rings’ Will Be Her Next Single Release

4 January 2019, 13:20

Ariana Grande has confirmed that '7 Rings' is her next single release
Ariana Grande has confirmed that '7 Rings' is her next single release. Picture: Instagram

It's confirmed! '7 Rings' is the next single release from Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande confirmed to a fan that ‘7 Rings’ will be the next single released from her upcoming fifth album.

WATCH: Ariana Grande Drops 'thank u, next' Bloopers With Legally Blonde Inspired Deleted Scene

The song is inspired from the time Ariana and her six gal pals went to Tiffanys, drank a little too much champagne and she treated her friends to engagement rings.

Ariana teased the track in a cryptic message on the album’s lead single and title track, 'thank u, next', playing the instrumental in the introduction and penning '7 rings' on the license plate of her black Porsche.

Ariana teased '7 Rings' in 'Thank U, Next'
Ariana teased '7 Rings' in 'Thank U, Next'. Picture: Youtube

Only last month the singer released ‘Imagine’, expressing to fans on Twitter that ‘Imagine’ would “balance the energy between 'thank u, next' and 'seven rings' nicely”.

2019 is shaping to be a big year for Ari with ‘Thank U, Next’, the album which is rumoured to be released in less than three weeks, the 'Sweetener' World Tour, and headlining Coachella.

