Adele Shuts Down Million Pound Touring Firm And May Never Tour Again

Adele may never tour again after shutting down touring firm. Picture: Getty

Adele previously revealed her hesitation to ever tour again.

Adele has reportedly closed her touring firm, Remedy Touring LLP despite bringing in millions in one year.

Shay Mitchell's Boyfriend: The Pretty Little Liars Star's Relationship History

According to Companies House, Adele filed for voluntary liquidation last week. In her most recent accounts, filed in February 2018, she racked in over £100 million from the Adele Live tour from February 2016 to June 2017.

Adele files for voluntary liquidation. Picture: Companies House

Onstage the singer confessed: “Touring isn’t something I’m good at. Applause makes me feel vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you.”

She added: “I know I come across as very anti-fame and anti all that and it’s because I am. It’s because I want to surprise you.

I want the element of surprise for every time I come back and it’s so hard to maintain that. I am going on break and I am just going to be a mum for a bit and I’m looking forward to that, but I’ll always write music and I’ll always put it out and I hope that you’ll be here.”

Adele performed 121 shows on a huge world tour during 2016 and 2017 but was forced to cancel the last two Wembley Stadium dates on doctors’ orders.

In a statement still available on adele.com she pens “I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say I’m heartbroken would be a complete understatement. I’m already maxed out on steroids and aids for my voice”

“I have done 121 shows and I have 2 left. 2 left!!! And they are 2 gigantic shows! Who the f**k cancels a show at Wembley Stadium!?” she continues.

Seems like she may have been serious... or maybe she’s gearing up for something bigger?

> Grab Our App And Get The Latest From All Of Your Fave Stars!