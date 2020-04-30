Adele’s Makeup Artist Teases Singer’s Return With Behind-The-Scenes Photo Shoot: ‘Exciting News Coming Soon’

Adele's makeup artist teased her return. Picture: Getty / Michael Ashton/Instagram

Adele’s makeup artist has dropped the biggest clue yet the pop star is returning to music.

Adele’s return to the music industry has been hotly anticipated for months, with the ‘Someone Like You’ singer keeping fans guessing over her comeback since the end of 2019.

At the start of 2020 Adele’s manager told Music Week the pop star had a release date set for later this year and she apparently told guests at a wedding in February to “expect my album in September.”

The latest clue about the star’s return is from Adele’s makeup artist who teased some “exciting news” from the 31-year-old.

Adele hasn't released music since 2015. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram Stories, Michael Ashton shared a picture of the 15-time Grammy Award winner doing her makeup in the mirror while seemingly on FaceTime to him in what looks like preparation for a photo shoot.

He wrote alongside it: “BTW… exciting news coming soon!!

“Get ready to get on board.”

Fans of the ballad queen were quickly sent into a frenzy over the news, with one joking: “Only Adele can save us from this pandemic.”

Adele stopped touring in 2017. Picture: Getty

🚨@Adele’s makeup artist appears to tease the singer’s return to music:



“Exciting news coming soon !! Get ready to get on board” pic.twitter.com/lAiPNjwGFf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 30, 2020

Adele stopped touring in 2017 after saying it “doesn’t suit me particularly well” as she’s “a real homebody.”

In the brochure for her final performances at Wembley Stadium in London she wrote: “I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now."

Ever since, fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from the ’25’ singer who hasn't released an album since 2015.

In 2019 Adele was reportedly working on an album to be released before Christmas, however it never materialised.

And in January 2020 her manager told Music Week, “the sooner [it comes out] the better.”

The star has apparently been working on a number of new songs for quite some time.

