WATCH: 5 Seconds Of Summer Correct Their Own Wikipedia Page

5 July 2019, 17:33

5 Seconds Of Summer were on hand to make sure their Wikipedia page was completely up to scratch!

5 Seconds Of Summer have been making music together since 2011 (if you believe Wikipedia) so we thought it was about time they had a peek at their own page to do some quality control.

Michael, Ashton, Luke and Calum took some time out of their busy schedules to dispel any myths that have been lingering online all these years.

5SOS Talking About One Direction Is All You Need To Hear Today

5 Seconds Of Summer playing wikipedia fact check
5 Seconds Of Summer playing wikipedia fact check. Picture: Capital

Download our free app to get all the pop news you need in your life.

5 Seconds Of Summer News

See more 5 Seconds Of Summer News

5SOS opened up about their time touring with One Direction

5SOS Talking About One Direction Is All You Need To Hear Today

Hot On Capital

Kem Cetinay in the Capital studio

Love Island Hero Kem Cetinay Joins The Brekkie Trio On Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart called it quits on Thursday night

Curtis Pritchard ‘Played A Cynical Game’ With Amy Hart On Love Island – Says Psychologist

TV & Film

Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello’s Complete Dating History As She Splits From Boyfriend Matthew Hussey
Billie Eilish shares a snap of her new green hair

Billie Eilish's Hair: Fans Can't Get Enough Of Her New Green Hairstyle
The Love Island podcast hosts predict Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths will get back together

Michael Griffiths ‘Will Go Back To Amber Gill’ Predicts Love Island: The Morning After Host Kem Cetinay

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have re-ignited dating rumours

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Reignite Dating Rumours As They Appear To Kiss

Shawn Mendes