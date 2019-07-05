WATCH: 5 Seconds Of Summer Correct Their Own Wikipedia Page

5 Seconds Of Summer were on hand to make sure their Wikipedia page was completely up to scratch!

5 Seconds Of Summer have been making music together since 2011 (if you believe Wikipedia) so we thought it was about time they had a peek at their own page to do some quality control.

Michael, Ashton, Luke and Calum took some time out of their busy schedules to dispel any myths that have been lingering online all these years.

5 Seconds Of Summer playing wikipedia fact check. Picture: Capital

