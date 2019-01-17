5SOS' Michael Clifford Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend, Crystal Leigh

Michael Clifford announced his engagement to girlfriend Crystal Leigh. Picture: Twitter

5 Seconds of Summer's guitarist shared several photos after he proposed to his girlfriend, Crystal Leigh, and thanked her for helping him "evolve".

The 'Youngblood' star asked Crystal to marry her, and shared some beautiful photos of the moment, as the pair chill by the sunset.

I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us. in the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with. I love loving you. pic.twitter.com/4uDb9bo2bL — Michael Clifford (@Michael5SOS) January 16, 2019

While celebrating their three-year anniversary in Bali - the same place they shared their first kiss - Michael asked Crystal to marry him.

Later, he shared three photos of the pair to his 10.5 million Twitter followers, saying "I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us.

"In the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined," continued Clifford. "I couldn’t ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with. I love loving you."

Michael Clifford proposed to his partner on their three year anniversary. Picture: Getty

It's said that Michael set up a romantic scene for the moment; by pitching a tent in front of their villa and scattered photos of the pair around it. He also, apparently, played The 1975's 'Medicine' - the song which played during their first kiss.

No. We're not crying. Erm... There's dust in our eyes. 'Kay?!