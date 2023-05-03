Jack Whitehall: Settle Down Tour Dates, Venue And How To Get Tickets

3 May 2023, 09:50

Jack Whitehall is heading on the Settle Down tour
Jack Whitehall is heading on the Settle Down tour. Picture: PH

Jack Whitehall is hitting the road with his live show, Settle Down.

International comedy star Jack Whitehall is back with his highly anticipated new live show.

After three complete sell-out arena tours Jack is getting back on the road, doing what he does best and giving the nation all the LOLs.

Jack said of the tour: This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life. It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack-handed attempt at adulting!”

Here's everything you need to know about Settle Down, from dates and venues to how to get tickets.

Dates and venues

  • June 17th – First Direct Arena, Leeds
  • June 18th – First Direct Arena, Leeds
  • June 20th – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

How to get tickets to Settle Down

Tickets are on sale now at JackWhitehall.com.

