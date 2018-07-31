Shooting In Bootle

There was another shooting on Merseyside last night, this time in Bootle.

At around 8.20pm, a call was received of gunshots being heard in the area of New Fort Way. Armed police attended and evidence of a firearms discharge was found.

Officers remain in the area to carry out house-to-house, forensic and witness enquiries and provide reassurance to the community.

A cordon is in place in New Fort Way. No injuries have been reported.

Chief Inspector Mike Barrett said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation and are keen to speak to anyone with information.

“If you live locally or were in the New Fort Way area and saw or heard any suspicious people or vehicles, let us know. We will act on any information provide. You may choose to remain anonymous via Crimestoppers but however you tell us, tell us.

“To fire a weapon in a residential area is incredibly reckless and we remain relentless in our pursuit of those to choose to bring firearms onto the streets of Merseyside.

You can contact us by messaging our social media desk @MerPolCC, call 101 with reference 951 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.