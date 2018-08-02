Krazyhouse To Return

Most people will have been to the Krazy House at some point during their youth (!?) and it is to return to Liverpool - albeit under a different name.

The club on Wood Street closed down at the weekend but bosses have confirmed it will be back in September.

In a statement, they said: "We are delighted to announce that the club formerly known as the Krazyhouse will remain a predominately rock/alternative venue.

"It has become obvious how much love there is for the venue and what it should become, so from the feedback from fans we are answering a some of your questions

"Yes - Saturday will remain a Rock night! (All rooms rock / metal / alt & indie)

"Yes - The club will be renamed.....This will be announced soon with ticket details

"Yes - We have every intention to develop the club and hopefully live bands will be back making it one of the last bastions of alternative music in UK

"Yes - Like Rock City in Nottingham we will need other nights and promoters to ensure its' success. We already have one the most famous student nights confirmed and we are looking around for other nights.

"And finally to those who came on Saturday, a big thank you for you patience! Sorry, we know it wasn’t perfect (but we are trying desperately to get the club open in time for September) There were long queues for the bar, drinks did run out, girls were in the boys toilets and it was ridiculously hot and sticky, but it was also a glorious, typically messy, memorable and emotional goodbye to the legend that was....



"The Krazyhouse! You were all part of the K's history!

"We hope you are as excited as we are to see it evolve. We have so many things to tell you in due course but for now keep the questions coming, we'll post details of the opening night as soon as we can.



"Rest assured...Saturdays will be back - louder and more rock'n'roll than ever!"