Capital Reports: Wirral

The top stories in Liverpool updated throughout the day - listen on FM, Online and Digital

Tuesday 16th October





Another Shooting Leaves Man In Hospital

Police on Merseyside are investigating a fifth shooting in the space of eight days.

This time a man was found on Longmoor Lane in Walton just before 6pm suffering with leg injuries.

Detectives say it's not clear exactly where the shooting happened.

P!NK To Bring World Tour To Anfield

Pink is going to be one of the first stars to do a gig at Anfield since the Stadium was cleared to host them.

She's bringing her Beautiful Trauma World Tour here on June 25th next year and tickets go on sale next Tuesday.

Deadly Cyber Attack 'Inevitable'

Intelligence bosses say the UK will be hit by a life-threatening cyber attack at some point.

Called a 'category 1' it can also cause serious economic damage.

10 attempted attacks are stopped every week.

England Stun Spain

England recorded their first win in Spain for 31 years last night.

Raheem Sterling scored twice with Marcus Rashford getting the other as Gareth Southgate's side ran out 3-2 winners.

Spain hadn't lost since their defeat to Italy in Euro 2016.